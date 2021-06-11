News

Sanwo-Olu: NDPHC, Eko Disco’s pact complements economic policies

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has said that the bilateral agreement signed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (Eko Disco), which is aimed at improving electricity supply around Ibeju-Lekki area in Lagos and Agbara industrial area in Ogun State, will complement the current policies of the state government in economic and infrastructure development. Sanwo-Olu, who stated this at the signing of the agreement at Lagos House, Marina, commended the initiative by NDPHC and Eko Disco and pledged to “monitor the implementation of the agreement.”

The deal between both companies was for the sale of up to 300mw of power from NDPHC’s power plants to customers in Ibeju-Lekki area in Lagos and Agbara industrial area in Ogun State, which were within Eko Disco’s franchise areas. Also speaking at the event, NDPHC Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, said the challenges in the industry inspired NDPHC to “source alternative means to sell and ensure dispatch of its stranded power generation capacity and explore innovative ways to unlock investment in infrastructure for improved supply to customers.”

In his remarks, the managing director of Eko Disco, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, said the partnership aligned with the efforts of Eko Disco to bridge the metering gap and improve the quality of electricity supply to customers. He commended customers for their continued support for the company in its quest to continue to empower the quality of lives of all stakeholders.

