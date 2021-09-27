Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria’s progress depends on citizens’ support

…present leadership spreading hatred, ethnicity – Wike

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday charged Nigerians to work toward the prosperity of the country, saying Nigeria could be on the path of progress if the citizens continue to display fairness, equity and justice. He gave the advice on Sunday at the 61st national Independence Day Celebration service held at the Chapel of Christ

The Light, Alausa, Ikeja, which was attended by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, members of the state’s Executive Council as well as religious leaders in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who described the theme of the service ‘Righteousness exalts a nation’ as apt, said building a nation is about people doing the right things not only once but all the time. He said: “We know Nigeria is going through a lot.

We know that our country is going through turbulent times in our polity, management of affairs, security challenges, pandemic, unemployment, inequality, inflation and issues that are ravaging the entire world and also affecting us. But in all of these, God remains God and He will continue to stay and abide with us.”

Sanwo-Olu while stressing his administration’s commitment toward de- livering on his campaign promises, said Lagos will do more if the State is allowed to collect the Value Added Tax. “We should ensure there is equity and fairness and that is why we talk about issues around VAT.

We know and we believe that if Lagos gets more, we would do more. If Lagos can get a lot more, we will do a lot more because that is what we deserve; that is what is expected, that is what is required and that is what we are committed to.”

Also speaking, the Bishop of Lagos Mainland Diocese, Rt. Revd. Akinpelu Johnson, urged Nigerians to allow righteousness to reign in the country.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has regretted that 61 years after independence Nigeria is still grappling with leadership challenges, alleging that the current leaders, stressing that there is hardly anything for Nigerians to celebrate.

The governor pointed out that because of such leadership failure, Nigeria is now at a point in its history needing God more than ever.

Wike, who made the assertion yesterday at an Interdenominational Church Service to commemorate the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, which was held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, accused the country’s leadership of entrenching hatred, mediocrity, and promoting ethnicity and religion.

He said: “This is the time that Nigeria needs God more. The country is gone. Insecurity everywhere. Everyone needs to say God; we need you because man’s leadership has failed this country.”

The governor noted that perhaps the only thing Nigerians can boast about celebrating is the existence of the name Nigeria. “At 61 years, Nigeria is full of enmity, full of divisions, hatred, ethnicity. A country that cannot put themselves together.

Everybody has a responsibility, so ask yourself questions, have I done my own part?”

Wike also observed the sorry state of Nigeria and said at 61, it is far removed from being a country that can compete favourably with prosperous countries of the world, given its abundant resources.

The governor bemoaned what has become of the nation’s legislature that continues to approve anything for the presidency and not minding the consequences.

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo noted that only foolish people despise God and attribute their successes in life to their personal efforts and ingenuity.

