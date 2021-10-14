Sanwo-Olu: No going back on building affordable houses for Lagosians

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, yesterday commissioned a 100-unit Bayview Estate Ikate- Elegushi Estate, saying his administration commitment in building affordable houses across the state for Lagosians. The housing unit is the 11th housing estate that would be commission by Sanwo-Olu’s administration in two years.

It consists of 68 terraces of 4 bedrooms with a maid’s room each and 32 flats of three bedrooms with a maid’s room. Sanwo-Olu who was a former Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), initiated project four years ago when he was still at the helm of affairs of the organization.

The project is a joint venture between the state government and the Misa Ltd. Speaking at the colorful ceremony, the governor disclosed that before the ending of the year and first quarter of next year, another set housing estate will be commission in Ibese, Ikorodu, Agbowa, Anthony, Sangotedo, and Epe. He said apart commissioning of the projects, its phase two will also be initiated at the same time, pledged that his administration will continue to work with private sector in addressing the issue housing deficit in the state. Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with LSDPC over lost of its committed staff who was part the team that made project a reality, he named a block in the organization’s head office after the deceased GradeLevel-15 officer, late Egnr Wakilu Amusa

