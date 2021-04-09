News

Sanwo-Olu: No going back on functional, quality education

Posted on

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to continued improvement of education standard in the state, saying that a functional education is capable of dealing with the challenges currently besetting the country. Speaking when he received members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Tertiary Education and Services, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said the various challenges can be given solutions through quality education. The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said the state education system was structured into two, one for primary and secondary education and another for tertiary education, noting that such separation would facilitate better management of the educational system.

He said the partnership between tiers of government and various arms of government as well as non-governmental agencies were critical to improving the quality of education, adding that his administration was open to having positive engagements across institutions to ensure Lagos gets the best. According to him, the survival of democracy depended very much on what happened at the House of Representatives, commending the role of the House of Representatives in building a formidable and virile nation. “If we get it right there, Nigeria will be great.

If we can work together there, things will work fine for the country,” he said. Earlier in his remarks, Chairman, Federal House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education and Service, Hon. Aminu Suleiman, said the committee was in the state as part of its oversight functions to engage institutions of higher learning both federal and state-owned to confirm if interventions allocated to them were being used and utilised for purpose for which they were given and to ascertain the need for further interventions.

Our Reporters

