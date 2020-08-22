Sanwo-Olu: No going back on governance cost reduction

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday expressed his administration’s determination to reduce the cost of governance and promote inter-communication among agencies through provision of sustainable office infrastructure for its workforce. Despite the economic recession and dwindling financial resources occasioned by the COVID – 19 pandemic, Sanwo-Olu said the move was necessary to implement the T.H.E.M.E agenda. The governor spoke during an unscheduled visit to two structures in the state – the Lagos Revenue House and Multi Agency Building in Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor visited the Lagos Revenue House (formerly Elephant House) building consisting four wings of seven floors plus a wing of eight floors and a multi-storey structure made of three blocks on a total area of site of 2.01 hectares; dubbed the Multi Agency Building. Sanwo-Olu was accompanied on the visit by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. (Mrs.) Aramide Oduyoye and Commissioner for Budget, Mr. Samuel Egube, among other top government officials.

The visitation is in line with the Sanwo-Olu’s government determination to ensure prompt completion of projects conceived by the state government out of the twin desire to scale down the incidental costs of premises rentals and accommodate most parastatals of the state within the vicinity of the state’s secretariat.

Speaking during the visitation to the Lagos Revenue House at Alausa in Ikeja, the governor observed the need to accommodate the phased delivery of project so as to meet the delivery of wings A and C by December 2020. The Lagos Revenue House, which is located at the Central Business District, Ikeja is in close proximity to the state secretariat at Alausa, Ikeja and when completed, it is proposed to accommodate all government agencies involved with revenue generations in the state.

