Sanwo-Olu: No going back on implementation of Iru, VI, Lagos Master Plan

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday pledged his administration’s commitment to the implementation of Iru- Victoria Island and Lagos Master Plan, saying that the axis is too critical to the economic posterity of the state.

Speaking during the first anniversary of the coronation of Oba Gbolahan Lawal as the 15th Oniru of Iruland, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he was proud of the achievement of the monarch in the last one year he ascended the throne of his forbearers. He added that more infrastructural and economic de-velopment had taken place under his kingdom.

The governor, who also said that more roads and other infrastructure would be executed in the axis, urged the monarch to partner with the state government in the urban and regional regeneration of the Iruland in order to expedite the actualisation of the Greater Lagos agenda.

He said members of the state executive council were so excited that with the innovations introduced by the monarch in less than a year, he was enthroned.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the people of Iru Kingdom was lucky to have the calibre of the Oniru, who was internationally acknowledged as a cerebral scholar as their king. He said that with Oba Lawal, the kingdom would witness more transformation and developments.

He said: “I know very well that his wealth of experience will bring about positive economy development into Iruland.” How I wish that they have more lands, how I wish they can extend into the Atlantic so that they can create a bigger kingdom for their people.

“Even within what he has, I know that he will transform this place into an enviable location that all of us in Lagos and Nigeria will truly be proud of.”

