Sanwo-Olu not interfering in party politics –Oladejo

Hon. Seye Oladejo is the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State. In this interview, he speaks on the controversies that trailed the July 31 ward congress of the party in the state, noninterference of the executive in internal affairs of the party, among others. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

A member of your party, Jide Adediran, recently claimed that the process for the ward congresses was hijacked and that they were not allowed to buy the forms in the first instance. How would react to these claims?

I would rather say that it is very unfortunate that Jide Adediran, who remains a member of our party, will say that the process was hijacked. The process leading to the ward congresses was well advertised, the guidelines and what members who were interested in contesting the ward positions were expected to do. The guidelines were wellpublicized in the papers. First, they were supposed to come to the state secretariat of the party to purchase forms. But to the best of my knowledge, no one was turned down. It was rather unfortunate that he could go on air to allege that the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hijacked the process. I need to say on national television that our governor is peculiar to the extent that there is no interfering in any way with party politics. His attention is on governance.

Give us a clear picture of what happened at the ward congresses in Lagos?

Before Saturday morning, the forms have been on sale for days at the state secretariat of the party. The truth of the matter remains that the group led by Jide Adediran decided to compose themselves as opposition within the ruling party. They have refused to identify with the state secretariat of the party because that group actually contested the last congress and they said they have their own parallel executive. Abuja definitely would not be dealing with a caucus within the party. The party will deal with the duly recognized executive of the party at the state level. So, the forms were sent to the state and if they refuse to buy the forms at the state secretariat, they would have themselves to blame.

This is politics. It is not activism. When you belong to a political party like any other group or association, you must be prepared to conform to certain guidelines and constitutions as it were. So, what they have simply done was to boycott the congress to the best of my knowledge because they refused to buy the forms and follow the guidelines. So, the ward congress committee was duly constituted that the committee from Abuja to oversee the congress in Lagos also held stakeholders meeting which everybody attended where we agree to a consensus.

So, you agreed to a consensus within the party but did all the groups in the party agree to that consensus?

Consensus does not translate to 100 per cent agreement. Those who put the guidelines together also anticipated some disagreement at the end of the day. So his group has only availed themselves of the opportunity of approaching the appeal committee set up towards the ward congress and table their grievances, they still have that opportunity.

Is the APC in Lagos State divided?

The party is not divided in Lagos. It is a few people that are grandstanding and playing the role of opposition within the ruling party. And that can only lead to internally displaced politicians because that is how they are going to end up. You just need to conform to certain rules and regulations and the constitution of the party. As we countdown to elections, we will find a way to mend fences and to bring everybody together to achieve a coalition and forming a common front to win elections. And that is why we are so successful as a party in the state.

