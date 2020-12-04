Sanwo-Olu, Odumosu, Ogunsan others attend 14th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security

In a bid to further address the security challenges in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other stakeholders attended the 14th annual town hall meeting on security.

With the theme, “Lagos Security: Resilience in the Face of Adversity”, the event which took place yesterday at the Civic Centre in Lagos was largely attended by guests, including Assistant Inspector General of Police (Zone 2), Mr Ahmed Iliyasu; Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu; Chairman, APC Lagos State, Hon Tunde Balogun and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan.

Like this: Like Loading...