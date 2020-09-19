Sanwo-Olu okays daily, midweek religious services in mosques, churches

…Orders re-opening of cinemas, gyms, others today

Worship centres in Lagos State are now free to operate their daily and midweek religious services as the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has now ordered full re-opening for the daily and midweek services with strict adherence to the guild lines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinemas, gyms and other relaxation centres that have complied with the registration protocols as stipulated by the state government are also allowed to open for operation from today while schools resumption takes place tomorrow, Monday, September 21. However, pre-school pupils are exempted from the resumption.

Samwo-Olu spoke at his official residence in Marina while giving update on the COVID-19 management. He said that as at Friday, September 18, Lagos State had conducted close to 100,000 tests; and recorded a total of 18,854 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, he added that 15,598 had recovered in community, 592 are currently active in community, and 207 deaths had sadly occurred.

The governor said that Lagos, as home of the busiest international airport in Nigeria, has the responsibilities to ensure that the pandemic situation in Lagos State is not complicated by additional cases of imported infections.

Giving directive for the reopening of some facilities, he said: “Henceforth, cinemas and gyms are permitted to reopen as soon as possible, with a maximum of 33% occupancy, which means that there must be a minimum of two empty seats between occupied seats; and in the case of gyms, there must be constant disinfection of machines and equipment throughout the course of the day.

“Next month, October, we will announce the decisions regarding the reopening of other sectors of the economy: night-clubs, bars, event centres, spas, public parks and so on. For now, these will continue to remain closed, until fixed plans for reopening are announced in October.

“As regards our places of worship, we are now also permitting the mosques to resume their five times a day prayers; and in the case of churches, they are now also permitted to resume their mid-week services. We must not forget that the coronavirus pandemic is still very much with us, and we must therefore strive to prioritize the safety of all our children, teachers, parents, and the entire society. All of these resumption guidelines and protocols must be strictly adhered to by the various stakeholders.”

On the measures taken to curb the spread of the pandemic in spite of the resumption to f international flight, the governor said that all incoming travellers to Lagos State must be certified by testing to be COVID-19 free before and after arrival in the state.

