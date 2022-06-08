Sanwo-Olu okays Data Monitoring Centre for Lagos waterways

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday said that his administration has approved the establishment of the inland Waterways Monitoring and Data Management Centre to track activities in the state’s waterways.

The governor, who said that when completed the centre would be the first of its kind in West Africa, added that the centre would also ensure safety and security of lives and property as well as command rescue exercise. Speaking at the maiden edition of the national Transport Technology Conference and Exhibition yesterday in Lagos and organised by the state government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Shade Jaji, said that technology plays crucial role in transportation management.

He said that the traffic signal lights installed across the state have brought solution to traffic prone areas. The governor said that automatic number plate recognition technology deployed across the metropolis has also improved the compliance rate of vehicle documentation, traffic management solutions with reduction in human interface on traffic law violation. He added that accurate roadworthy exercise would now be conducted within few minutes through the use of computerized vehicles inspection centre.

The governor said: “For us to effectively harness the economic advantage in the system, we now operate a centralised COWRY Card payment system for all modes of public transportation across the state. This allows commuters to travel to any destination within the state with any of the three modes of transportation and pay the fare with the same card. Also, in keeping with our tradition of excellence, | have approved the establishment of the Inland Waterway Monitoring and Data Management Centre.”

