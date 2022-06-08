News

Sanwo-Olu okays Data Monitoring Centre for Lagos waterways

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday said that his administration has approved the establishment of the inland Waterways Monitoring and Data Management Centre to track activities in the state’s waterways.

The governor, who said that when completed the centre would be the first of its kind in West Africa, added that the centre would also ensure safety and security of lives and property as well as command rescue exercise. Speaking at the maiden edition of the national Transport Technology Conference and Exhibition yesterday in Lagos and organised by the state government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Shade Jaji, said that technology plays crucial role in transportation management.

He said that the traffic signal lights installed across the state have brought solution to traffic prone areas. The governor said that automatic number plate recognition technology deployed across the metropolis has also improved the compliance rate of vehicle documentation, traffic management solutions with reduction in human interface on traffic law violation. He added that accurate roadworthy exercise would now be conducted within few minutes through the use of computerized vehicles inspection centre.

The governor said: “For us to effectively harness the economic advantage in the system, we now operate a centralised COWRY Card payment system for all modes of public transportation across the state. This allows commuters to travel to any destination within the state with any of the three modes of transportation and pay the fare with the same card. Also, in keeping with our tradition of excellence, | have approved the establishment of the Inland Waterway Monitoring and Data Management Centre.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Igboho attacks Ooni, Tinubu, Makinde, says they are ‘Fulani slaves’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, has described Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife; Bola Tinubu, APC National Leader, and Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor, as ‘Fulani slaves’. Igboho also flayed some Yoruba leaders, including traditional rulers, alleging that have not shown enough support for the struggle to liberate the Yoruba from their […]
News

Police beat up journalist at Oyo PDP congress

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, yesterday demanded justice from the police over the assault meted out to The Nation reporter, Yinka Adeniran, at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary at Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan by an overzealous officer. In a statement by the Chairman, Ademola Babalola, the NUJ regretted […]

Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News Top Stories

NGE: US supports Nigerian Editors’ capacity building with N93.3m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has received $226, 889 (equivalent of about N93.3 million) from the United States through its embassy in Nigeria for activities aimed at strengthening the capacity of its members to understand, appreciate and deliver on their constitutionally assigned responsibility to hold government accountable to the  people.   In statement yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica