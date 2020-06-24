Sanwo-Olu okays N13.75bn to clear unpaid pensions

As part of moves to tackle challenges confronting retirees in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved N13.75 billion to pay backlog of accrued pensions to retirees in the state. Speaking on the pension administration in the state, Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle who disclosed this, said the state government had also flagged off an online verification exercise for over 6,000 pensioners in compliance with physical distancing rule and protocol of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ponnle said: “It is no news thatwearenowataneraof newnormalintheentireworld. Governments are changing strategies, “the status quo” is being challenged and initiatives are deployed to keep governance and society going despite the threats of COVID-19 poses to human existence.

“The Y2020 online Biometric Verification Exercise of Pensioners will now be done in the Civil Service Pensions Office with verification of all pensioners in batches of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas. Therein, selected staff will be assigned to conduct online interview from allocated telepoints/telecentres within the Office for respective pensioners based on their Local Government Area.

