Sanwo-Olu okays procurement of vehicles for Perm Secs, others

…as LASG rehabilitates 1, 347 apartments for workers

The Lagos State Government yesterday said that Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu has granted approval for the procurement and allocation of official vehicles to the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, principal officers in the public services as well as utility vehicles for use of Departments and Agencies. The state’s Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, who disclosed this, also said that the state government has rehabilitated over 1,347 apartments for workers in the ongoing monumental renovation and facelift in various staff quarters to enhance the welfare public servants in the state.

The government also said that within the first two years of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s Administration, the Lagos Public Procurement Agency (PPA) has integrated a total of 55 Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State on the e-Procurement platform to enhance the ease of doing business with the State Government. Speaking on the achievements of the state public service in the last one year, Muri-Okunola said that the face-lifting of the workers’ quarters has added to the aesthetics of Lagos’ resilient Mega City Lagos.

He added that 821 apartments were renovated and 526 maintained in Amuwo- Adofin, Badagry, Alausa, Ogba, Surulere, Ajah, Ikoyi, and Ikorodu axis in the State. He said in fulfillment of the present administration’s efforts to strengthen institutional capacity of Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government, Governor Sanwo-Olu had granted approval for the procurement and allocation of official vehicles to the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Principal Officers in the public services as well as utility vehicles for use of Departments and Agencies of Government, saying that, this is in line with the security and governance pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the current administration.

Like this: Like Loading...