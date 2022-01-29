Sanwo-Olu okays training of students in Agricultural vocations

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the training of students in public secondary schools as well as Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCOPED), in Snailery, Rabbitry, Grass Cutter and Goat Rearing Enterprise for sustainability under the Lagos Agricultural Scholars’ Programme (LASP).

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this at a sensitisation meeting on Lagos Agricultural Scholars’ Programme held in Lagos, said that the programme is part of the Ministry’s Youth Empowerment Scheme designed to expose students to modern agricultural skills and farming methods with the aim of empowering them with sound practical knowledge of Agriculture to complement the theoretical aspect being taught in the classroom. Olusanya, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Hakeem Adeniji, said that the programme is also expected to assist schools to generate income, ensure food security and mitigate possible effects of global food crisis, adding that the skyrocketing cost of agricultural inputs for poultry, piggery and fish feed by approximately 170% was the major reason for focusing on new enterprise under the rebranded LASP programme. She said: “Under the rebranded Schools’ Agricultural Programme (SAP) 158 Agricultural Projects comprising poultry, piggery, aquaculture and vegetable production were established in150 Public Secondary Schools, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCOPED), Noforija, Epe, as well as, within the Girls’ Correctional Centre, Idi Araba, Surulere.

