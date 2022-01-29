News

Sanwo-Olu okays training of students in Agricultural vocations

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the training of students in public secondary schools as well as Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCOPED), in Snailery, Rabbitry, Grass Cutter and Goat Rearing Enterprise for sustainability under the Lagos Agricultural Scholars’ Programme (LASP).

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this at a sensitisation meeting on Lagos Agricultural Scholars’ Programme held in Lagos, said that the programme is part of the Ministry’s Youth Empowerment Scheme designed to expose students to modern agricultural skills and farming methods with the aim of empowering them with sound practical knowledge of Agriculture to complement the theoretical aspect being taught in the classroom. Olusanya, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Hakeem Adeniji, said that the programme is also expected to assist schools to generate income, ensure food security and mitigate possible effects of global food crisis, adding that the skyrocketing cost of agricultural inputs for poultry, piggery and fish feed by approximately 170% was the major reason for focusing on new enterprise under the rebranded LASP programme. She said: “Under the rebranded Schools’ Agricultural Programme (SAP) 158 Agricultural Projects comprising poultry, piggery, aquaculture and vegetable production were established in150 Public Secondary Schools, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCOPED), Noforija, Epe, as well as, within the Girls’ Correctional Centre, Idi Araba, Surulere.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG to manufacturers: We’ll use part of N2.3trn ESP stimulus as buyer of last resort

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lawrence Olaoye The Federal Government has said that it would use part of the N2.3 trillion earmarked for the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) stimulus package to purchase locally produced items as buyer of last resort.   According to a statement released to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Ajande, the Vice President, Yemi Isinbajo gave […]
News

Environmental pollution: Edo community drags abattoir owner to court

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Ikpoba Slope Community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State has dragged Mrs. Sarah Uwaifor, owner of an abattoir located at Ohen-Ore in the community to a Benin Chief Magistrate Court over alleged environmental pollution in the community. In a suit number MOGB/56/2021, Mr. Ken Omusi and Mr. Kenneth Imafidon, on behalf of […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari’s dealing with difficult situation, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari  was dealing with a very difficult situation concerning the security challenges facing the country.   The Speaker said this yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica