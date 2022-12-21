Sanwo-Olu, Oniru, others guarantee hitch-free census in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday promised that his administration will create the right conditions for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census to kick off without a hitch. Governor Sanwo-Olu made the promise at the project stakeholders’ summit held in Ikeja. In his remarks, the governor made a plea to Lagos residents to actively participate in the process by working with the National Population Commission’s (NPC) staff and committees in the series of initiatives planned in advance for the 2023 population and housing census. He said: “We cannot overstate how important a reliable national census is, for effective and goal-oriented planning.

Apart from the population count, the census will also give us crucial information and statistics in many other areas, allowing us to plan better and offer infrastructure and social services to the people of the state in a more efficient manner.”

In his speech, NPC Chairman, Nasir Isah Kwarra, announced that the commission was prepared for the exercise and urged all inhabitants of the state to take full part in it because of the various advantages it would bring. He lauded Governor Sanwo- Olu for being proactive in the effort, stating that the census is not about ethnicity, but Nigeria. Kwarra pleaded with non-native residents and workers in the state to stay behind and participate in the exercise rather than travelling back to their respective home states.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...