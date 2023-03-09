Sanwo-Olu orders probe into Akere market fire

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commiserated with traders who lost their goods in the Akere Spare Parts Market in the Olodi Apapa area of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area. The market was gutted by fire in the early hours of yesterday. In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso, the governor expressed shock by the incident. He said he had ordered a probe into the Sanwo- Olu appeal to residents to desist from attributing the unfortunate incident to any political party or its agents.

The governor said: “Those who are struggling to make political gains from the incident are being mischievous. “It is shameful to take advantage of the misfortune of others to feather some political nests.” A male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division around the scene and reported dead from a gunshot injury as he did not suffer any traces of burns while the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps and the Red Cross were in attendance.

