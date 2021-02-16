Sanwo-Olu orders probe into brutalisation of protesters

LCC: Why we must commence operation now

Disturbed by the allegations of right abuses and harassment of protesters who were arrested by the police at the Lekki toll plaza on Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has ordered a full scale investigation into the allegations to ensure officers responsible for the act are dealt with according to the law.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this at joint press briefing with the management of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), said that the Sanwo-Olu’s administration would not condone right abuse, especially at a time the state was making effort to heal the wounds of the devastating #End- SARS protests which were hijacked by some destructive elements.

Omotoso said: “The governor is very unhappy with what happened on Saturday that people were brutalised and he has directed the Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and whoever is found culpable,

I assure you, will not go without being punished. This is because Mr. Sanwo-Olu has said it loud and clear that he is not somebody who will abuse the rights of others. “That’s why when the whole things started, you will recall, he joined the protests twice. He waved the flag, he carried the placard and he took the position of the protesters to the president. Besides that, he addressed them.

“So he is not going to be the one who will stand by and watch Lagosians being brutalized. He is not going to take that at all. He has told the Commissioner of Police that and the Commissioner of Police; I believe, has started investigation on the matter to see who is guilty and who has done what. It is a big embarrassment and the state is against that.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the negative impact of the firm’s continued absence on the road for toll collection, the management of LCC has appealed to Lagosians to allow the company to resume operation as the fate of over 500 workforce is on the line.

Managing Director of LCC, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, who made the appeal, said the firm has suffered a lot of damages following the protests hijacked by the hoodlums. He said hundreds of its staff are still jobless following the attack on its facilities. Omomuwasan said that some local and foreign investors had invested in the concession company and need to recoup their investments which they made through loans.

He added that there is nowhere in the world where scene of a crisis is shut out of business, especially when the owners of the businesses are not the cause of the imbroglio. Omomuwasan disclosed that LCC owed N23.9 billion and $49.6 million to local and foreign lenders as of December 31, 2011.

He lamented that the forceful takeover of the tollgate by #EndSARS protesters and its subsequent destruction had affected its ability to service its debts. He said: “As of January 31, 2021, the outstanding debt liability from the local lenders is in the region of N11.6 billion and from the foreign lenders $31.1 million, with the difference being the amount LCC has so far paid the lenders.

It is important to say that, before the #EndSARS protest, LCC had continued to meet up with servicing its loan obligations without default to the lenders.” He said that Lagos State government had, since 2014, become the major shareholder by virtue of the ‘buy back’s arrangements which transferred the ownership of the shares of the company to the state government.

