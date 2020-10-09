Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu pardons Actress Funke Akindele, husband, releases 56 inmates

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, granted state pardon to Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bello, who are both non-custodial convicts for offences related to the disobedience of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
In a statement signed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the governor acted based on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 212 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.
The governor also approved the release of 56 inmates from various correctional centres.
The 56 released inmates were recommended by the Advisory Council after due examination of their case files and consideration of the length of time served, the gravity of offence, old age and ill-health among other parameters.
The Attorney General also enjoined the beneficiaries to be good citizens and stay away from crime.
Meanwhile, the eight-member Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, headed by Dr. Abayomi Finnih was inaugurated by Governor Sanwo-Olu in December 2019.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pastor impregnates two sisters, dupes mother of N2m

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta

Police have arrested the founder and General Overseer of The Church of Lord, Olomore, Abeokuta, Ogun State for allegedly defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters (names withheld).   The suspect, Ebenezer Ajigbotolwa, was arrested following a report at the Lafenwa Police Station by the mother of the victims. New Telegraph learnt that the underaged victims […]
Metro & Crime

Tolulope Arotile’s elder sister calls for investigation over her death

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

…as Kogi Assembly move to immortalise the late pilot Disquiet over the death of her younger sister, Damilola Adegboye the elder sister of the late Tolulope Arotile, has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of her kid sister. Late Tolulope Arotile, who died on Tuesday, was living with Damilola in […]
Metro & Crime

Commissioner harps on participatory governance

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Akwa Ibom community to partner State Govt The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has commended the Akwa Ibom cpommunity, Abuja for their continuous supports to the state government and charged members of the community to channel their rich expertise and professionalism to the development of the state for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: