Sanwo-Olu pardons Funke Akindele, husband, releases 56 inmates

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, granted state pardon to Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bello, who are both non-custodial convicts for offences related to the disobedience of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

In a statement signed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the governor acted based on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 212 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The governor also approved the release of 56 inmates from various correctional centres.

The 56 released inmates were recommended by the Advisory Council after due examination of their case files and consideration of the length of time served, the gravity of offence, old age and ill-health among other parameters.

