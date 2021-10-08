News

Sanwo-Olu pardons traffic offenders

Posted on

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu pardoned remorseful traffic offenders when he made an unscheduled visit to the head office of the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) in Alausa yesterday. The offenders were waiting to be arraigned for various traffic offences when Sanwo-Olu arrived.

On sighting the governor’s convoy, the offenders surged towards the convoy as the fleet and pleaded with him to intervene in their cases. The sight of people crowding outside the facility caught Sanwo-Olu’s attention. After they admitted to committing the offences for which their vehicles were seized and begged the Governor for clemency, the governor reprimanded them.

Sanwo-Olu said their explanations were inexcusable, reiterating the state government’s zero tolerance for traffic offences. He chided those arrested for driving on one-way, saying their action usually en-dangered the lives of lawabiding residents. Sanwo-Olu said: “You all (offenders) have admitted to flouting traffic regulations and you are here because you don’t want to be arraigned for your offences in our mobile court.

“I have requested the list of all vehicles in this facility and I will meet with the task force officers. We will still get judgement on your offences but we will grant you the opportunity for reduction in the fines to be paid. “If I give you this opportunity, you must not be caught again for flouting the traffic rules. The laws are there and no one is above the law.

