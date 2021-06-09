Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to T.B. Joshua's family, SCOAN

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the family of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), late Prophet T.B. Joshua located in the Ikotun area of the state.
The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, presented a letter officially signed by the governor to the family and the church.
The governor said: “We are here to condole with your family and the church over the death of Prophet T. B. Joshua.
“We are here to show our sympathy and to also offer our own prayers for the family. That’s why we visited SCOAN today.”
Wife of the deceased, Evelyn Joshua, described the death of her as an act of God.
“What happened is an act of God. There is a time for everything. It didn’t come to me as a surprise. I appreciate your coming,” she said.
She thanked the governor and officials of the Lagos State government for the condolence visit, saying that the family needs the presence and support of the Lagos State government during her husband’s burial.

