News

Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to T.B. Joshua’s family

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the late Prophet T.B. Joshua, located in Ikotun area of the state. The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, presented a letter officially signed by the governor to the family and the church. The governor said: “We are here to condole with your family and the church over the death of Prophet T. B. Joshua.

“Weareheretoshowoursympathy and to also offer our own prayersforthefamily. That’swhy wevisitedSCOANtoday.” Wife of the deceased, Evelyn Joshua, described the death of her as an act of God. What happened is an act of God. There is a time for everything. It didn’t come to me as a surprise. I appreciate your coming,” she said. She thanked the governor and officials of the Lagos State government for the condolence visit, saying that the family needed the presence and support of the Lagos State government during her husband’s burial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Why legislature, executive always disagree, by Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

  Misconception of roles of the legislature in government by the executive arm and the public often time is responsible for the frequent frictions between the two arms, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said.   Gbajabiamila said though lawmakers’ attempt to adhere strictly to their legislative responsibilities often lead to friction […]
News

US Secretary of State speaks with Onyeama, acknowledges threats of violent extremists to security 

Posted on Author Reporter

… affirms revocation of immigrant visa restriction on Nigeria Wale Elegbede United States Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, Monday admitted threats that violent extremists in Nigeria could pose to both the country’s and regional security. In a statement attributable to his office, the Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price, said the American Secretary of State spoke […]
News

Bayelsa: Not yet Uhuru for primary education

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

For Bayelsa State children, it supposed to be free education for public schools from primary to secondary schools as was declared by the former Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson in 2012. Although, it briefly worked after all the jamborees of giving out free school uniforms, bags, sandals, books, among other things, it seems not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica