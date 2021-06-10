Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to T.B. Joshua’s family

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the late Prophet T.B. Joshua, located in Ikotun area of the state. The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, presented a letter officially signed by the governor to the family and the church. The governor said: “We are here to condole with your family and the church over the death of Prophet T. B. Joshua.

“Weareheretoshowoursympathy and to also offer our own prayersforthefamily. That’swhy wevisitedSCOANtoday.” Wife of the deceased, Evelyn Joshua, described the death of her as an act of God. What happened is an act of God. There is a time for everything. It didn’t come to me as a surprise. I appreciate your coming,” she said. She thanked the governor and officials of the Lagos State government for the condolence visit, saying that the family needed the presence and support of the Lagos State government during her husband’s burial.

Like this: Like Loading...