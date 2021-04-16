Sanwo-Olu plans world-class infrastructure in Lagos Central

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said that arrangements have been completed by his administration to embark on the construction of a world-class infrastructure on Lagos Island. This was even as the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, appealed to traders in the state not to arbitrarily increase the price of goods, especially food items, as the inflation rate in the country had reached 18.7 per cent and resulting in a surge in food prices. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on reconstruction, upgrading of Adeniji Adele Road, Oke Poop/Tapa, Governor Sanwo-Olu said there was an urgent need to change the face of Lagos Island to what everyone would be proud of, saying nobody loves to work in a flooded environment whenever it rains. According to the governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, the government was planning to build a world-class children hospital on Lagos Island to replace the popular Massey Street Hospital, which according to him, was usually crowded. He added that the government would start with reconstruction and upgrading of roads in all the nooks and crannies of the axis.
