Sanwo-Olu plans world-class infrastructure on Lagos Island

… kicks-off Adeniji Adele Road ,Oke-Popo, Tapa roads

*Akiolu to traders: Don’t make life difficult for Nigerians

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said that arrangements have been completed by his administration to embark on construction of world-class infrastructure on Lagos Island.

This was even as theOba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu has appealed to the traders in the state to be compassionate in fixing the prices of goods, especially food items as inflation rate hits 18.7 percent high and resulting in surging of food prices.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting on reconstruction, upgrading Adeniji Adele Road, Oke Poop/Tapa, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that there was an urgent need to change the face of Lagos Island to what everyone will proud of, saying nobody loves to work in a flooded environment whenever it rains.

According to the governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, the government was planning to build a world-class children’s hospital on Lagos Island to replace the popular Massey Street Hospital which, according to him, is usually crowded. He added said that the government would start with reconstruction and upgrading of roads in all the nooks and crannies of the axis.

On his part, Oba Akiolu appealed to the traders not to unnecessarily hike the price of goods, saying that the economic development in the country calls for compassion.

Speaking earlier, Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Rotimi Thomas, said the road projects which were two point two three four kilometers and 1.6 kilometers were met to further bring about socio-economic growth, enhance infrastructural development as well as create employment for residents in the area while urging them to support government in its efforts to build a greater Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...