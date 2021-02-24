Sanwo-Olu pledges 500 LASTMA officers to enforce NPA’s e-call up

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said he would deploy 500 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to collaborate with the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) to enforce the electronic call-up system for the movement of trucks and tankers at the Apapa axis.

Sanwo-Olu, who also said there would be regular review of the call-up system for sustenance of the progress and optimised performance, expressed optimism that the electronic call-up system would put an end to the lingering traffic challenges in the axis.

Playing host to the management of the NPA, led by its Managing Director, Mrs. Hadiza Bala Usman, the governor praised NPA for the innovative approach towards tackling the truck menace around ports. The governor promised that the state would sustain the effort with strict enforcement of traffic regulations along the Apapa corridor.

He said: “This is the beginning of a better journey time for our citizens within the Apapa seaports and environ. This electronic system has limited interface with security operatives and unions, which usually cause the gridlock problem. It will be a simple case of possessing electronic clearance. If you don’t have it, you don’t have any reason to be around the seaports.

“In enforcing the new regulations, we are deploying more than enough towing vehicles to impound erring trucks.

The huge amount to be paid as fine for flouting the callup system will be a deterrent for drivers not to repeat it. The stakeholders need to understand we are serious about ridding Apapa of the menace that has brought pains to our citizens living and doing businesses along the corridor.”

The governor said the state was working out collaboration between the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) and NPA to ascertain the road worthiness of trucks before leaving their stations to the seaports. This, he said, was to check truck accidents on the highways.

Earlier Usman had sought the cooperation of the governor over the enforcement of the new digital system to permanently address the protracted gridlock challenges in the axis.

According to her, with the new system, no container-laden truck is expected to go on Apapa corridor without clearance from the call-up platform.

She said: “The deadline for the commencement of the electronic call-up system is February 27, 2021 and we are here to strengthen collaboration with the Lagos State government on implementation and compliance as we commence the process.

The new system will be done in collaboration with the state. We have worked seamlessly to ensure Apapa is rid of the menace of trucks.”

