Sanwo-Olu pledges support for victims of #EndSARS protest

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu has promised to assist tenants and shop owners at the looted Circle Mall in Lekki by hoodlums who hijacked #EndSARS protest and burnt scores of shops and stores.

New Telegraph gathered that hoodlums who went on rampage on Wednesday October 21, looted property worth billions of naira at Circle Mall and also set parts of the building ablaze.

Speaking when he paid a condolence visit and met with tenants and shop owners at the Mall on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State Government would give tax-break and some financial assistance to all the business owners affected by the ugly incident to enable them to bounce back to business.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government would not leave the people to bear the pains alone, as government would assist them to return to their respective businesses.

The governor said the government would give all business owners in the burnt Circle Mall tax-break of PAYE and also appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that they would get tax relief from the Federal Internal Revenue Services (FIRS).

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the State Government will give victims of the Circle Mall financial support, which will be in form of grant or loans to cushion the effect of the looting and destruction of their respective shops and stores.

