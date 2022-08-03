Sanwo-Olu pledges to tackle climate change impacts

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday said his administration would continue to strive to protect residents from the negative impacts of global warming. Speaking at the 9th International Climate Change Summit, Sanwo- Olu, represented by his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, said his administration had recognized that inaction in the face of the devastating impact of climate change is not an option. He said: “No one will be left untouched. Even worse is the impact on the most vulnerable among us: women, children persons living with disabilities,and the poor.

These categories of people are bound to disproportionately bear the brunt of extreme weather events. “The state government is in constant discussions with the private sector, development partners and donor organizations to find solutions and ways to better adapt to climate impact, with special emphasis on protecting women, children and people with disabilities.

This Conference is one of the many manifestations of our keenness to engage and collaborate.” The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tunji Bello said they would work with the private sector and individuals to combat the climate change crisis. Bello said: “Therefore, it has become more expedient for all of us (Government, leaders of thought, organized private sector and individuals) to embark on deliberate and consistent efforts to combat the Climate Change crisis if we and our future generations will have a place to call home. There is a need for accelerated development and adoption of innovative climate technologies, likewise business models and financial mechanisms to support green economic growth.”

