Sanwo-Olu/Police saga: Nigeria’s federal spirit desecrated – Afenifere

Thepan-Yorubasocio-politicalorganisation, Afenifere, yesterday condemned the desecration of federal spirit with which the country, Nigeria, is supposed to be governed as demonstrated by the exchanges between the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and officers of the Nigerian Police Force on Tuesday.

The group’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, statedthisinastatementmade available to New Telegraph. The statement added that the confession by the CSP, who led the police team to the Magodo Estate that he had to disobey the governor as he takes orders from appointed officials in Abuja, “has totally exposed the lie that Nigeria is practising a federal system of government.

“The country is officially called Federal Republic of Nigeria while the extant constitution dubs each of the state governors as the Chief Security Officer of his or her respective states. “Yet, when Governor Sanwo-Olu wanted to take a step he considered necessary for the issue at hand, an obstacle was put on his way. That this came through two officers of federal government that were appointed made the situation to be even more irritating, the AGF and the IGP.”

 

