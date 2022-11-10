Sanwo-Olu preaches unity as NAFEST begins

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday declared open the 2022 National Festival of Arts & Culture (NAFEST) tagged Eko NAFEST. He urged unity and togetherness throughout the week-long event. The governor re-echoed the need to use the cultural platform to engender peaceful co-existence and promote unity. Sanwo-Olu said the state government accepted the event’s hosting rights in demonstration of its love for cultural advancement and promotion of togetherness.

He said: “Lagos State Government is proud to be hosting NAFEST for the fourth time, having hosted the first edition in 1970. The foundational objectives of the festival is in line with our administration’s goals for the promotion of entertainment and tourism, which are key pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

“We are deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, arts and culture, which is why we make it practice to support, partner and collaborate in activities that would further strengthen our cultural heritage and promote our unity in diversity. “For the next seven days, delegates from the states across the federation will be showcasing and celebrating our country’s cultural heterogeneity.”

