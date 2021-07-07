Sanwo-Olu presents 10 cars to outstanding civil servants

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday presented 10 cars to recognise public servants who have distinguished themselves in the junior and senior categories across the State Civil Service. The governor also announced a N5million cash gift for a Level 16 officer in Lagos State Civil Service for winning an impromptu quiz compe-tition personally coordinated by the state’s Chief Executive. Speaking at the luncheon with the Year 2019/ 2020 outstanding officers, (Junior and Senior categories) in Ministries Departments and Agencies, Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas held in Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged officers in Lagos State Civil Service to continue to be change agents and outstanding public servants.
Insecurity: Nigerians have lost faith in FG –Northern Elders Forum
…says states should secure themselves The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says in spite of assurances from the Federal Government that it will end banditry and kidnapping, the lives of Nigerians are becoming more endangered by the day. The forum was reacting to the recent cases of kidnapping, particularly the abduction of 317 schoolchildren […]
Kebbi abduction: Eight students, three teachers rescued – DHQ
…as state orders the closure of schools in remote areas Emmanuel Onani, Abuja and Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, have rescued a total of eight students, and three teachers abducted from the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yawuri in Kebbi State last week. Recall that two teachers and five students were earlier […]
FUOYE: Suspended bursar alleges harassment
The Bursar of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Mrs Bolatito Akande, has alleged harassment and humiliation in the hands of security agents acting on the instruction of the school authority after being ‘illegally’ suspended. This was coming a few days after the removal of the institution’s Registrar, Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya. Akande, who was […]
