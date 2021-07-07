Sanwo-Olu presents 10 cars to outstanding civil servants

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday presented 10 cars to recognise public servants who have distinguished themselves in the junior and senior categories across the State Civil Service. The governor also announced a N5million cash gift for a Level 16 officer in Lagos State Civil Service for winning an impromptu quiz compe-tition personally coordinated by the state’s Chief Executive. Speaking at the luncheon with the Year 2019/ 2020 outstanding officers, (Junior and Senior categories) in Ministries Departments and Agencies, Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas held in Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged officers in Lagos State Civil Service to continue to be change agents and outstanding public servants.

