Sanwo-Olu presents 3-bedroom flat to 70-year-old popular artist

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu , yesterday handed over a 3-bedroom flat to a Yoruba thespian, Mrs. Lanre Hassan, popularly known as Mama Awero, out of the 360 housing units he inaugurated at Igbogbo in Ikorodu Division of the state. The governor described the construction of the housing units as a continuation of his administration’s strategy to reduce the state housing deficit, adding that he was elated to celebrate the thespian for her contribution to the entertainment industry in the country. He said it was good to celebrate the artistes when they were alive.

Speaking at the carnivallike ceremony, the governor recalled his promise to complete all on-going housing projects in various parts of the state. He said the state government remained committed to reducing the state’s housing deficit.

He said: “I am happy to inform you that since then, we have delivered affordable and decent shelter to many families by commissioning six housing projects. The completion and commissioning of this estate, comprising 360 units, is a promise kept and it sends a strong message about our determination to truly make Lagos a 21st Century economy. We will continue to bridge the housing deficit by providing decent and affordable houses to our people.

