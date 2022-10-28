News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu presents N1.692trn budget estimate for 2023

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has presented an estimated N1.692 trillion budget for the 2023 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly. Speaking at the presentation of the appropriation bill, yesterday, tagged, “Budget of Continuity,” Sanwo- Olu said the budget comprises a total revenue of N1.342 trillion and a deficit financing of N350 billion. The budget equally has an estimated recurrent expenditure of N759 billion representing 45 per cent and an estimated capital expenditure of N932 billion, representing 55 per cent of the entire budget.

The governor said the budget was prepared bearing in mind the fact that 2023 is a year in which the administration will aggressively focus on completing ongoing projects and expanding its social intervention programmes and support for citizens, as well as for micro and small businesses.

The sectorial breakdown of the budget also indicates that economic affairs received the largest chunk of the estimate while social protection received the least amount. A breakdown of the budget showed that General Public Services received N308 billion; Public Order and Safety – N80 billion; Economic Affairs – N339 billion; Environment – N65 billion; Housing and Community Amenities – N67 billion; Health – N125 billion; Recreation, Culture and Religion – N24 billion; Education – N153 billion; Social Protection – N18 billion and Contingency Reserve, including Special Expenditure – N71 billion. Promising that the state government would continue all it can to stabilise and grow the state’s economy, the governor said: “Despite all the challenges, we will continue to intensify our efforts at building a resilient economy. We have completed most of the ongoing projects that we inherited from the past administrations.

The outstanding uncompleted projects have seen substantial progress and will be commissioned very soon. “Our various policies, programmes and interventions have centered around creating opportunities for our teeming population: by focusing on job creation and human capital development. The people of Lagos are the greatest assets that the state has, and it is to them that the credit must go for the economic growth and development that the state has enjoyed over the decades.” Sanwo-Olu noted: “The future is bright and I promise you that we will continue to deliver on our electoral promises to you all.”

In his response, the Speaker of the state Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, promised that he and his colleagues would look at the budget estimate and give it the desired attention. He stressed that Lagos deserve one per cent special status from the Federal Government, considering its population and constant influx of people to the state on a daily basis.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity inhibiting infrastructural devt, Buhari laments

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…alleges people perpetrate insecurity for profit President Muhammmadu Buhari has lamented that insecurity, manifesting as banditry, kidnapping and insurgencies, has inhibited the delivery of infrastructural projects by his administration. Buhari said this yesterday at a dinner with the 469 members of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa yesterday. In a release by his spokesman, […]
News Top Stories

Ghana grants United Nigeria approval for flight services to Accra

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigeria’s flag-carrier, United Nigeria Airlines Limited, is on the verge of beginning its operations to Accra, Ghana, as plans are afoot to expand its services to the West African sub-region.   The airline with a base at Enugu International Airport and an office in Abuja, is anticipated to finish the necessary procedures and startconductingcommercial flights […]
News

A’Ibom CJ: Justice Obot takes oath of office as 8th Chief Judge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian Obot on Wednesday took oath of office as the Acting Chief Judge of the State. She takes over from retired Justice Godwin Abraham who bowed out of service on Tuesday. Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, on Wednesday swore in Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian Obot as the Acting Chief Judge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica