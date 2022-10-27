News

Sanwo-Olu presents N1.692trn budget estimate for 2023

…to consolidate on his achievements in education, security, health, others

Anayo Ezugwu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has presented an estimated N1.692 trillion budget for the 2023 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

Speaking at the presentation of the appropriation bill on Thursday, tagged: ‘Budget of Continuity’, Sanwo-Olu said the budget comprises a total revenue of N1.342 trillion and a deficit financing of N350 billion.

The budget equally has an estimated recurrent expenditure of N759 billion representing 45 per cent and an estimated capital expenditure of N932 billion representing 55 per cent of the entire budget.

The governor said the budget was prepared bearing in mind the fact that the year 2023 is a year in which the administration will aggressively focus on completing the on-going projects and expanding its social intervention programmes and support for citizens and for micro and small businesses.

The sectoral breakdown of the budget also indicates that economic affairs received the largest chunk of the budget estimate with social protection receiving the least amount.

A breakdown of the budget showed that the General Public Services received N308 billion; Public Order and Safety – N80 billion; Economic Affairs – N339 billion; Environment – N65 billion; Housing and Community Amenities – N67 billion; Health – N125 billion; Recreation, Culture and Religion – N24 billion; Education – N153 billion; Social Protection – N18 billion and Contingency Reserve including Special Expenditure – N71 billion

 

Our Reporters

