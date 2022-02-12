News

Sanwo-Olu presents Staff of Office to Akesan, Ogudu monarchs

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu, yesterday presented Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to Oba Nojeemdeen Abidemi Aberejo Ogunjobi as the 2nd Alakesan of Akesan Land and Oba Najimu Akinwunmi Fashola as the 2nd Ologudu of Ogudu Land.

The Akesan monarch is of Alimosho Local Government and Ologudu Land in Kosofe Local Government Area of the State. The installation and presentation of Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment by Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, was held at the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, on Thursday, February 10. Presenting the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to the two monarchs, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the presentation of the Staff of Office and Instrument of Office to the Monarchs was as a result of the vacant stools that existed after the demise of the previous Obas in the Kingdoms.

 

Our Reporters

