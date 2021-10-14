Sanwo-Olu promises more housing estates

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated the 100-unit Bayview Estate Ikate-Elegushi Estate, saying his administration was committed to building more affordable houses. Sanwo-Olu, a former Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), initiated the project when he was in charge of the organisation. The project is a joint venture between the state government and the Misa Ltd.

The governor said before the ending of the year and first quarter of next year, housing estates will be inaugurated in Ibese, Ikorodu, Agbowa, Anthony, Sangotedo and Epe. Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the LSDPC over the death of one of its workers Wakilu Amusa Amusa, an engineer, died in the early hours of Wednesday. Sanwo-Olu said: “In honour of Wakilu Hamzat, we name Block C after him. I enjoin our engineers to specially paint the block and we will be able to acknowledge his great work.”

