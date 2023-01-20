Sanwo-Olu promises salary increase, more welfare packages street sweepers, LAWMA, others

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to increase the salary and allowances, as well as welfare package of the staff of the Lagos State Waste Managers, particularly the street sweepers in recognition of their dedication to a clean and healthy environment in the state. The governor said his administration remains committed to the welfare of the waste managers and those ensuring a cleaner city and secure environment. He implored the electorate, particularly PSP operators and waste managers in Lagos to vote massively for Tinubu, himself, and other APC candidates for various positions.

He said: “Vote for all APC candidates from top to bottom. We have about one month to the election; go and inform all your neighbours and all those you pack their waste and work for that this is where you earn your income and feed yourselves, they should not make you lose your source of livelihood. “Some people are spreading lies, they want to sack you; God will not allow that. God will not allow them to get there. “We will not allow them. We have many people in your organisation. We will increase your salary and allowances, and make you more comfortable.”

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at a mega rally organised by the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) popularly known as PSPs at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan on Thursday, to drum up support for the re-election bid of the Lagos State Governor as well as the election of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections. During the rally, thousands of waste managers in Lagos and South West states endorsed the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the re-election of Sanwo- Olu, promising to mobilise for their victories in the forthcoming general elections. Also speaking, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, appreciated the mammoth crowd for their support and urged them to vote wisely. “Tinubu knows the way, we should get our PVCs and mobilise others to get their PVCs to vote for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu. Let them know that it is Tinubu we are voting for. When he gets to Abuja, he will perform.”

