Sanwo-Olu re-launches Lagos residency card with smart features

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday unveiled a smart residency card for Lagos residents, saying that the move by the state government to generate a comprehensive database of all persons residing in the state has moved a notch higher. Speaking at the launch of a new residency card held simultaneously across five locations which include Ikeja, Lagos Island, Badagry, Ikorodu and Epe, Sanwo-Olu said the state government would be targeting to capture 10 million residents in the database before the end of the year. New Telegraph gathered that the new card offered a transition from an ordinary plastic card, meant only for identification purposes, to a smart, multi-purpose ID that combines biometric identification with other benefits, such as security, financial services, transportation and access to government services and amenities.

This new residency ID, according to LASRRA, is a multipurpose smart card with 28 applets that makes the provision of 28 services possible for the cardholders. This new residency ID, according to LASRRA, is a multipurpose smart card with 28 applets that makes the provision of 28 services possible for the cardholders.

 

