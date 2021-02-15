Sanwo-Olu receives note left for him by Jakande

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday received a personal note said to have been left for him by the late first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who died on Thursday last week, saying the former governor was already at peace with his creator.

However, the governor received the note when he led a delegation of top government functionaries in the state to the Fidau (Islamic funeral prayer) held for the late Jakande at his Ilupeju residence yesterday during which the governor personally conveyed his condolences to the deceased’s immediate and extended family.

The visit came two days after the governor attended burial of the late Jakande at Ikoyi Vaults and Gardens, where the deceased’s remains were laid to rest. Jakande was the first politician to be elected as Executive Governor of Lagos from 1979 to 1983. He died on 11th February, 2021 at 91.

However, Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso and Attorney-General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN). Chairman of Odi Olowo- Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Rasak Ajala, joined the widow, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande and her children to receive the governor and his entourage.

Before the prayers, Sanwo- Olu held a meeting behind closed doors with the deceased’s family members, during which a close confidant of the late Jakande, Engr. Kamal Giwa, delivered two messages left for the Governor by the deceased.

One of the messages is a personal ambition, which the late Jakande wanted fulfilled before his death. Sanwo-Olu said: “Jakande was tremendously outstanding throughout his public career as the first Executive Governor of Lagos and as federal minister. His achievements remained the guiding light for leaders across political divides.

“We give glory to Almighty Allah for giving Baba Jakande many years to live on earth. No matter how long we stay on the earth, we will leave when our time is up. As humans, we don’t like losing good people, especially a personality like Baba Jakande, who was tremendously outstanding in his service to humanity.

