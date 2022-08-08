Sanwo-Olu: Red Line train project operations to begin first quarter of 2023

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu has assured residents of the state that operations on the Red Line train project will commence in the first quarter of next year. The governor also assured Lagosians that the transportation of passengers through the rail project will kick off by January 2023. Speaking during the inspection of the Red Line projects, Governor Sanwo- Olu said that his administration will not exceed the promise that the operations will start in the first quarter of 2023. The governor said: “We can assure you that we won’t exceed the promise that the operations will start in the first quarter of 2023. “We want to ensure that physical infrastructure is completed by December latest. All stations, bridges, all walk-ways and all pedestrian bridges so that they can start testing. “Operationally, they will take two to three months: they need to check signalling and all the signalisations. So we hope that operations will start within the first quarter of 2023. They will start carrying the first passengers from January.” The inspection commenced from the Agege NRC Station where passengers from Ibadan can join the Intra-city train service and ended at the Ebute-Meta station. The governor added: “Operationally, we should start in the first quarter next year and this was the promise we give Lagosians that before the end of this administration, we will have passenger movement on the Red Line.” The journey on the Red Line project, which was conceived by the present administration, will be delivered by the end of this year, the governor said. Also at Ikeja, the iconic station on the Red Line, the governor assured that: “Work is ongoing and at the roof level, as well as going into completion,” adding that “works on the first class station will be completed by the end of October.” During the inspection, which moved to Mushin Train Station linking the bridge from Kayode Road in Onipanu-Ogunmokun Road, Mushin, Sanwo-Olu said that several demolitions done by the state government have been extensively paid for. At the Yaba Train Station, he said that work is at the roof level, adding that the contractor can meet the October deadline. He said that civil works on the station are completed and will also be handled over in October.

