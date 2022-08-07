Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu: Red Line train project operations to begin first quarter of 2023

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state that operations on the Red Line train project will commence in the first quarter of next year.

The governor also assured Lagosians that the transportation of passengers through the rail project will kick off by January 2023.

Speaking during the inspection of the Red Line projects Sunday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that his administration will not exceed the promise that the operations will start in the first quarter of 2023.

The governor said: “We can assure you that we won’t exceed the promise that the operations will start in the first quarter of 2023.

“We want to ensure that physical infrastructure is completed by December latest. All stations, bridges, all walk-ways and all pedestrian bridges so that they can start testing.

“Operationally, they will take two to three months: they need to check signalling and all the signalisations. So we hope that operations will start within the first quarter of 2023. They will start carrying the first passengers from January.”

The inspection commenced from the Agege NRC Station where passengers from Ibadan can join the Intra-city train service and ended at the Ebute-Meta station.

 

