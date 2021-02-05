Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to electoral promises

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday reiterated its commitment to ensure delivery of ongoing rehabilitation and re-construction projects in Ikorodu axis, saying his administration would not relent until it opened up the area for economic development. According to him, some of the projects which included Ijede- Ewu Elepe, Oba Sekunmade, ongoing road rehabilitation projects, the inspected Igbgogbo Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Igbe road and the Owutu Agric Isawo road in Ikorodu would be completed in regulated time.

Speaking during inspection of the projects, the governor, who was accompanied by some members of the state’s House of Assembly said the speedy completion of the entire project was necessary ahead of the fast-approaching seasonal rains.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, an engineer, assured residents that the scope and specifications for the projects remained unaltered, especially Oba Sekunmade Road, which was a strategic link to Ebute Jetty and the Ipakodo Lighter Terminal promoting multi-modal transportation and a major boost to the national economy.

He said construction work on the road was advancing at a commendable speed because of the commitment of the state government to ease the traffic challenges along that corridor and make the road available for both commuters and pedestrians plying it.

Also speaking at the 6.1km long Ijede road, the governor reiterated the administration’s plan to ensure prompt completion of the road before the rain while encouraging the contractors to give their best to ensure speedy completion of the projects. He, however, appealed to the residents to show more understanding during the temporary inconveniences as a result of the road construction works.

