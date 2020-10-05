Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to traders’ empowerment

Determined to ensure that Lagosians were carried along in the greater Lagos agenda, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State has vowed to continue to extend democratic dividends to indigent petty traders in the state to enable them create a platform for financial empowerment and selfreliance.

Speaking at the second edition of Lagos Eko Care with the slogan “Go forward, Grow Lagos,” held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Lagos State Secretariat, Sanwo-Olu described the empowerment of 4,000 gesture as a social intervention programme of his administration designed by the office of Civic Engagement as a palliative measure for the vulnerable, less-privileged, lower echelon of the Lagos society.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, explained that 2,000 traders were initially empowered with N10,000 each to support their businesses, adding that the other 2,000 indigent residents were supported by goods worth N10,000.

