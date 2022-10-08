Arts & Entertainments

Sanwo-Olu reiterates support for AMAA 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his commitment to hosting the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Award, AMAA. Sanwo-Olu gave this commitment after the announcement of the nominations for to the continental film awards ceremony, which is scheduled to hold on October 30 in Lagos.

The governor had made the commitment to host AMAA for the next four years after attending the 17th edition that took place at the Marriot Hotel, GRA, Ikeja. The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, weighed in on the preparation for AMAA, saying Lagos State is ready to host the African film sector. Akinbile-Yusuf noted that Lagos promises a good experience for first-timers and a more memorable experience for returning visitors to the metropolis.

Speaking on the preparations ahead of the awards ceremony, the founder, Peace Anyiam- Osigwe, said Sanwo-Olu’s restated commitment is not only highly welcomed but shows that he’s a man of his word. “We are happy that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated his commitment towards hosting the AMAAs for the next four years.

He is not only making true his promise last year but has also displayed the traits of true leader. “The AMAA team has been working with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for the execution of a successful awards ceremony. The African Film Academy (AFA), an arm of AMAA, has been training and leading new leagues of filmmakers and practitioners in conjunction with the Lagos State government. I can tell you some of those activities will be brought to the general public during AMAA,” Anyiam-Osigwe said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Suspected internet fraudsters filmed eating live chicken

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A new video which trended online, on Thursday, has shown a group of suspected internet fraudsters eating live chicken as a native doctor performed rituals on them. In the viral video, the young men can be seen dancing to loud music as they devour the live chicken in the presence of a ritualist, who was […]
Arts & Entertainments

Entertainers who made waves in 2021

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

2021 was indeed a big win in the entertainment industry generally with Nigerian music stars topping music charts, winning international awards and best collaborations among others. The year came with its own baggage from many controversies and few deaths records. MUTIAT LAWORE in this two – parts review, highlights some of entertainment personalities that scored […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Laycon identifies one housemate he wants in finals

Posted on Author Reporter

…as GoFundMe for Erica hits N6.1m Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has said he would like Kiddwaya to be in the finals with him. Laycon said this to Vee who had listed her top five housemates in finals to be, ‘Nengi, Neo, Laycon, Ozo and herself. Responding, Laycon said “I see Kiddwaya in mine.” Laycon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica