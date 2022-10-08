Sanwo-Olu reiterates support for AMAA 2022

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his commitment to hosting the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Award, AMAA. Sanwo-Olu gave this commitment after the announcement of the nominations for to the continental film awards ceremony, which is scheduled to hold on October 30 in Lagos.

The governor had made the commitment to host AMAA for the next four years after attending the 17th edition that took place at the Marriot Hotel, GRA, Ikeja. The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, weighed in on the preparation for AMAA, saying Lagos State is ready to host the African film sector. Akinbile-Yusuf noted that Lagos promises a good experience for first-timers and a more memorable experience for returning visitors to the metropolis.

Speaking on the preparations ahead of the awards ceremony, the founder, Peace Anyiam- Osigwe, said Sanwo-Olu’s restated commitment is not only highly welcomed but shows that he’s a man of his word. “We are happy that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated his commitment towards hosting the AMAAs for the next four years.

He is not only making true his promise last year but has also displayed the traits of true leader. “The AMAA team has been working with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for the execution of a successful awards ceremony. The African Film Academy (AFA), an arm of AMAA, has been training and leading new leagues of filmmakers and practitioners in conjunction with the Lagos State government. I can tell you some of those activities will be brought to the general public during AMAA,” Anyiam-Osigwe said.

