Sanwo-Olu renames Ikorodu Mini Stadium Modupe Oshikoya Youth Centre

The sports-loving Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has renamed the newly commissioned state-of-the-art mini stadium in Ikorodu to honour ex Olympian, Modupe Oshikoya.

With this renaming, the centre, which was commissioned last week by the governor, will now be called Modupe Oshikoya Youth Centre.

The mini stadium, which was built with a semi-standard basketball court, was developed by the state’s Ministry of Youth Development. Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the President, while member representing Ikorodu in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jimi Benson, supported the stadium project by building spectators’ stands and the pitch.

Modupe Oshikoya, born on May 2 1954, is a former female track and field athlete from Nigeria, who competed in the women’s sprint and long jump events during her career.

She is a one-time Olympian (1972), and also competed in the heptathlon. Oshikoya won a total number of five gold medals at two All-Africa Games (1973 and 1978).

Oshikoya competed and won gold for her university in the USA, UCLA in the 100 meters, the long jump, 100 meters hurdles and the hepthatlon at the NCAA championships in 1982.

 

