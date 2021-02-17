Sanwo-Olu: Responding to the cries of the needy

Last Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu put a smiles on the faces of indigent Lagosians suffering from one challenge to the others. At the venue of the programme tagged: “Sanwo-Olu Listens”, about 50 indigents went home smiling for finally getting succour. Muritala Ayinla reports

They came from different parts of the state with diverse expectations and yearnings. Many of them were at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, to confirm if truly the programme “Sanwo-Olu Listens” will live up to its expectations. Others wanted to know if the governor would send a representative or send someone to obtain their data for a peanut as gesture.

Those in need of urgent health care intervention were also apprehensive and of what would be the outcome of their outing at the Alausa Secretariat, having gone through a lot to attend the event. They were about 50 Lagos residents in daring need of interventions ranging from health, financial and other challenges.

They had sought help elsewhere but they couldn’t get enough that will lift them out of their presence circumstances. Others never got any help despite their tormenting situation before they got to hear about the programme. Having waited for several minutes without the presence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, they expressed doubt on the outcome of the event. On their lips were questions such as: “Will Governor Sanwo-Olu come?”; “Will he have the time to listen to us?”; “Are we going to have access to him?” What if we were just deceived to attend this programme? Low and behold, a thunderous applause heralded the entrance of Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was given a heroic welcome.

His arrival rekindled hope of some of the residents, whom the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement described as critical members of the public for whom the programme was specifically designed. It was therefore a moment of emotion galore as the residents began to tell their pathetic stories one after the other. Among the needy residents who shared his touching story was a 68-yearold veteran in the nation’s entertainment industry, Mr Oluyinka Ogundaisi, who is suffering from spinal cord injury.

For those who didn’t know him, Ogundaisi was one of the main characters in the much-talked about drama series, The Village Headmaster in the early 80’s. He was known as the counterqurous ‘Baba Eleran’ in the popular drama series.

The thespian, who was in a wheelchair, was also the brains behind the repackage ‘Feyikogbon’, another TV series in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Recalling how became confined to a wheelchair, Ogundaisi said he had lost almost everything he laboured for due to a spinal cord injury, adding that his only house at Igando had been sold off because of the problem, which began in 2016. According to him, his condition required N500,000 monthly to be attended to after undergoing surgery. He said: “Allow me to first thank the Governor for giving me this opportunity to meet you.

In my 68 years you are the first governor I will have access to. Despite being a veteran artist who took an active part in the village headmaster, Feyikogbon and others, I have never had the privilege of speaking one-on-one with a sitting governor. I’m glad that Sanwo- Olu gave me the chance to share my story. “My spine collapsed in 2016…..it was fixed with titanic in-plant….I had to sell my only house in Igando.

I couldn’t cope, I sold them all, I had no other ailments other than the spinal cord issue. Perhaps I was too workaholic. ….. But for me to be lucky that I have an audience directly, I appreciate you. The people in the civic engagement were so kind.” Also speaking, Mr Lawal Fatahi, whose 17-year-old son, Ahmed, an undergraduate student of LASU was diagnosed with a hole in the heart. He said a sum N12 million was required for surgery, adding that as a pensioner; he had no means to pay such amount.

But he commended the governor and Office of Civic Engagement for footing the bill for the surgery, adding that his son is currently in India. Amidst tears, the visibly elated man, who betrayed emotion said that said that if not for urgent intervention, he would have lost his son because there was no way for him to pay the bill.

He said: “Two weeks ago, I wasn’t myself because of son’s condition. Buy today, I thank you and my son is currently in India undergoing surgery I didn’t know you. I had wondered if I could ever have physical contact with you. But this initiative has proven to me that the governor may be far away and yet closer to the people.

You truly listen to people and God Almighty Allah will listen to your silent prayers too” On his part, a visually impaired man, Olufemi Olutesho, who lost his job following his visual impairment, also narrated to the governor how would have loved to be invest in soap making in order to become self-reliant and a tax-paying citizen.

“I lost my job shortly after losing my sight as a result of glaucoma,” he added. Other beneficiaries were couple with triplet, residents who became homeless after their homes were demolished, and a woman who had serial breast cancer surgeries, among others. Responding to the needs of the entire beneficiaries one after the other, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who expressed satisfaction with the positive impact the initiative was making on the lives of the residents, said apart from providing security of lives and properties, the government has a responsibility to address the prevalent poverty among the people.

The governor, who explained that “Sanwo-Olu Listens” initiative, is a demonstration of the aspiration of his administration to support struggling individuals in the state to cushion the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the beneficiaries need not thank him for the gestures, adding that it was about giving hope to the hopeless and giving life to the people who are challenged and who truly need help, adding that initiative was designed to solve a diverse number of challenges ranging from chronic ailments, varying degrees of disasters occasioned by unforeseen situations, to loss of jobs and businesses as a result of the pandemic.

The governor gave all the beneficiaries cash amounting to millions of naira while he ordered the Ministry of Health to help look into the thespian’s case. He expressed optimism that the artist would stand on his feet back. “We will do everything to ensure that you work again. You can help generate off. I love your spirit and the fact that you have not given up. By the grace of God you will walk again.

We will work with the Ministry of Health to ensure all your drugs are gotten.” He also promised to provide an additional vulanizer machine for a vulcanizer whose wife gave birth to triplet. On her part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale explained that based on the impact assessment of the financial assistance on the socio- economic life of beneficiaries and with the rapturous testimonies that greeted the first phase of the initiative, Governor Sanwo-Olu graciously approved the extension of the gesture to another set of Fifty (50) vulnerable beneficiaries and those whose sources of livelihood have been affected by the lockdown and destruction accessioned by the #ENDSARS protest as well as those with chronic health challenges but lack the financial power to take care of themselves.

