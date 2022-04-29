Sanwo-Olu restates commitment to completion of NYSC Orientation Camp

The Lagos State government yesterday reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Lagos State Permanent Orientation Camp project at Agbowa in Ikorodu is ready in the next few years. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this yesterday during the Passing-Out Parade of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Corps Members deployed to the state at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Sesan Ogundeko, who represented him, said the governor is concerned and proactive in removing the litigation slowing down the full commencement of the construction of the project, which land have already been fenced. No fewer than 5,074 corps members exited the NYSC service year, which the governor declared closed

during the passing-out parade. He, however, congratulated the corps members on completion of the service year and surmounting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, urging them that with the same enthusiasm, they should go into the world to impact lives positively with innovations and irrepressible spirit.

