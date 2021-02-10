Sanwo-Olu revalidates APC membership

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has joined other party faithful to revalidate his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was even as he reiterated his administration’s commitment at boosting the security in the state, commending the efforts of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Lagos StateCommissionerof Police, Hakeem Odumosu, for the integration of communitypolicingintothepublic security infrastructure.

Speaking after the revalidation and registration exercise at his ward (Ward E3) also known as ”Premier Ward”, at St Stephen School Compound, Adeniji Adele Lagos Island axis of the state, Sanwo-Olu educated party followers that the exercise was designed to further strengthen the party towards becoming Africa’s largest political platform.

He said that the revalidation of previous APC followers and registration of new members was to ensure that the party had an effective register that would boost APC’s status globally.

Speaking at a sensitization campaign on community policing heldat Ikeja State House, Sanwo-Olu said since the crime rate is increasing, there was the need for the initiative of community policing.

Sanwo-Olu, whodeclared the sensitisation open, appreciated the efforts of the Inspector General of Police, MohammedAdamu, andthe Lagos StateCommissionerof Police, HakeemOdumosu, for the support and understanding that is being given for the integration of community policing into the public security infrastructure.

