Sanwo-Olu rolls out 1,000 brand new cars for Lagos Ride Taxi Scheme

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Wednesday rolled out the first batch of 1,000 brand-new GAC-branded automobiles for Lagos Ride Scheme, describing it as a safe, comfortable and modernised taxi scheme for Lagosians.

New Telegraph learnt that the ride hailing taxi initiative, which is being operated on a lease-to-own basis, is a component of the state government’s multimodal transportation blueprint being executed under the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of the THEMES agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

It was also learnt that each car being used in the scheme comes with technology-enabled security features that monitor every journey undertaken. Operators are required to pay about N1.9 million down payment, of which the sum covers the 20 per cent equity of cost of vehicle, registration and insurance.

The initiative is a partnership between Lagos State-owned IBILE Holding Limited and CIG Motors Company Limited, with the objective to provide clean and reliable means of taxis movement across the metropolis at affordable cost, using brand-new vehicles.

Speaking while launching the scheme at the Ikeja House, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu, said that with the initiative, the state had moved another step forward in its drive to develop an efficient transportation model in tune with modernity and comfort.

He added that each car came with a physical panic button that could be used by anyone on board in case of assault or emergency. The panic button, the governor said, is also on the mobile application and is connected to the Control and Command Centre.

Commissioners for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladehinde, described the scheme as “another milestone achievement” by the state government, noting that the initiative had joined an array of other innovative solutions initiated in the transport sector, which were targeted at redefining public transportation.

Managing Director of IBILE Holding, Mr. Abiodun Amokomowo, said over 5,700 drivers had downloaded the driver’s mobile apps as at last Tuesday, out of which 1,786 drivers submitted applications.

