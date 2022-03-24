Sanwo-Olu rolls out 1,000 new cars for Lagos Ride Taxi Scheme

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday rolled out the first batch of 1,000 brand-new GAC-branded automobiles for Lagos Ride Scheme, describing it as safe, comfortable and modernised taxi scheme for Lagosians. New Telegraph gathered that the ride hailing taxi initiative, which is being operated on a lease-to-own basis, is a component of the State Government’s multimodal transportation blueprint being executed under the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of the THEMES agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration. It was also learnt that each car being used in the scheme comes with technology- enabled security features that monitor every journey undertaken.Operators are required to pay about N1.9 million down payment, of which the sum covers the 20 per cent equity of cost of vehicle, registration and insurance.

The initiative is a partnership between Lagos State-owned IBILE Holding Limited and CIG Motors Company Limited, with the objective to provide clean and reliable means of taxis movement across the metropolis at affordable cost, using brand-new vehicles.

