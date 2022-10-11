Sanwo-Olu salutes Abike Dabiri-Erewa at 60

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa on her 60th birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor said the former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora is a good ambassador of Lagos State, who has used her experience and position to contribute to the growth and development of Nigeriaindifferentsectors.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the good people of Lagos State, leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I heartily congratulate the Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri- Erewa, on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee

