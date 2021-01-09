News

Sanwo-Olu seeks prayers for fallen heroes, security agencies

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday called on Nigerians and Lagosians in particular to cultivate the habit of praying for the fallen heroes and security agencies, describing prayers as the best gifts they can offer the officers who paid the supreme prize. Speaking at a special Jummat prayer session held at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the residents to always pray for the security agencies who, according to him, are working hard to ensure continued peace in the country.

The governor, who spoke through the state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi commended the ability and capacity of the Armed Forces in combating crime in Nigeria. On his part, the Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad said the security agencies, like their medical professionals, are saddled with crucial responsibilities of looking after the people to ensure safety of lives and properties.

According to the Islamic scholar, the task of ensuring peace in the country is very difficult, especially when there are more law breakers than law keepers, saying its arduous task for some people to deny themselves of pleasure for some people to enjoy.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

